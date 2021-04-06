Analysts suggest LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) could spike 92.51% in a year

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) is 45.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.04 and a high of $15.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LX stock was last observed hovering at around $9.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $103.48 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.51% off the consensus price target high of $130.08 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 84.17% higher than the price target low of $61.52 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.74, the stock is -14.13% and -10.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.12 million and changing -1.62% at the moment leaves the stock 11.44% off its SMA200. LX registered 16.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 48.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.45.

The stock witnessed a -10.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.37%, and is -5.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.45% over the week and 9.36% over the month.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) has around 3227 employees, a market worth around $1.78B and $1.78B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.84 and Fwd P/E is 4.44. Profit margin for the company is 5.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 61.26% and -36.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.60%).

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/25/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.27.The EPS is expected to shrink by -76.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.00% year-over-year.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) Top Institutional Holders

123 institutions hold shares in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX), with 10.6M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.80% while institutional investors hold 37.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 182.97M, and float is at 31.99M with Short Float at 5.84%. Institutions hold 35.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is OCEANLINK MANAGEMENT LTD. with over 10.24 million shares valued at $68.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.77% of the LX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.46 million shares valued at $23.22 million to account for 2.63% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Credit Suisse Ag/ which holds 2.2 million shares representing 1.67% and valued at over $14.77 million, while UBS Group AG holds 1.64% of the shares totaling 2.15 million with a market value of $14.43 million.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) that is 97.73% higher over the past 12 months. PDF Solutions Inc. (PDFS) is 69.52% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -56.68% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.93 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.68.