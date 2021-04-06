Are we looking at the next big move in Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS)?

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE: HIMS) is -3.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.78 and a high of $25.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HIMS stock was last observed hovering at around $13.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.48% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.6% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 12.0% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.08, the stock is 0.23% and -15.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.24 million and changing 3.53% at the moment leaves the stock 11.40% off its SMA200. HIMS registered 48.75% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.68.

The stock witnessed a 3.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.56%, and is 5.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.71% over the week and 8.67% over the month.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) has around 4 employees, a market worth around $2.51B and $148.76M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 43.95% and -44.57% from its 52-week high.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.07 with sales reaching $49.07M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -17.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 35.60% year-over-year.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) Top Institutional Holders

58 institutions hold shares in Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS), with 37.12M shares held by insiders accounting for 19.55% while institutional investors hold 63.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 181.49M, and float is at 106.32M with Short Float at 5.29%. Institutions hold 51.03% of the Float.