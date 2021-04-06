Avalon Holdings Corporation (AWX) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Avalon Holdings Corporation (AMEX: AWX) is 73.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.18 and a high of $5.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AWX stock was last observed hovering at around $4.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.41% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 81.96% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 81.96% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $4.51, the stock is 22.43% and 22.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.87 million and changing 10.00% at the moment leaves the stock 90.65% off its SMA200. AWX registered 269.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 168.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.8173 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.6974.

The stock witnessed a 40.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 73.46%, and is 21.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.15% over the week and 9.16% over the month.

Avalon Holdings Corporation (AWX) has around 388 employees, a market worth around $15.74M and $58.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1503.33. Profit margin for the company is 0.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 283.15% and -14.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.30%).

Avalon Holdings Corporation (AWX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Avalon Holdings Corporation (AWX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Avalon Holdings Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 103.10% this year.

Avalon Holdings Corporation (AWX) Top Institutional Holders

18 institutions hold shares in Avalon Holdings Corporation (AWX), with 1.16M shares held by insiders accounting for 29.77% while institutional investors hold 14.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.88M, and float is at 2.28M with Short Float at 0.28%. Institutions hold 10.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 0.13 million shares valued at $0.33 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.81% of the AWX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 79588.0 shares valued at $0.21 million to account for 2.42% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 29948.0 shares representing 0.91% and valued at over $77864.0, while Wittenberg Investment Management, Inc. holds 0.73% of the shares totaling 24136.0 with a market value of $62753.0.

Avalon Holdings Corporation (AWX) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Avalon Holdings Corporation (AWX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SAKSA BRYAN ,the company’sCHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER. SEC filings show that SAKSA BRYAN sold 24,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 28 at a price of $4.50 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Avalon Holdings Corporation (AWX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (HCCI) that is 79.16% higher over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -297.62% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 25090.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.03.