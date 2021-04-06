Check out this: V.F. Corporation (VFC) could be on the verge of a big rally

V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) is -2.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $47.80 and a high of $89.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VFC stock was last observed hovering at around $79.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.62% off its average median price target of $98.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.45% off the consensus price target high of $110.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -27.86% lower than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $83.11, the stock is 5.16% and 3.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.44 million and changing 4.55% at the moment leaves the stock 11.62% off its SMA200. VFC registered 69.20% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $79.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $79.82.

The stock witnessed a 6.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.69%, and is 3.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.74% over the week and 2.99% over the month.

V.F. Corporation (VFC) has around 48000 employees, a market worth around $32.73B and $8.10B in sales. Fwd P/E is 28.05. Profit margin for the company is -2.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 73.87% and -7.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.00%).

V.F. Corporation (VFC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for V.F. Corporation (VFC) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

V.F. Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/16/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.28 with sales reaching $2.5B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -40.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -12.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 18.80% in year-over-year returns.

V.F. Corporation (VFC) Top Institutional Holders

1,251 institutions hold shares in V.F. Corporation (VFC), with 28.39M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.25% while institutional investors hold 88.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 389.87M, and float is at 362.86M with Short Float at 2.09%. Institutions hold 82.40% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. with over 78.56 million shares valued at $6.71 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 20.05% of the VFC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 27.32 million shares valued at $2.33 billion to account for 6.97% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 22.21 million shares representing 5.67% and valued at over $1.9 billion, while Northern Trust Corporation holds 4.34% of the shares totaling 17.0 million with a market value of $1.45 billion.

V.F. Corporation (VFC) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at V.F. Corporation (VFC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MCCOLLOUGH W ALAN ,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that MCCOLLOUGH W ALAN sold 15,065 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 20 at a price of $85.04 per share for a total of $1.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17782.0 shares.

V.F. Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 18 that BAILEY KEVIN (EVP & Group Pres. – APAC) sold a total of 15,650 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 18 and was made at $86.51 per share for $1.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 56405.0 shares of the VFC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18, McNeill Bryan H (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 14,199 shares at an average price of $85.87 for $1.22 million. The insider now directly holds 8,298 shares of V.F. Corporation (VFC).

V.F. Corporation (VFC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) that is trading 174.21% up over the past 12 months and Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) that is 157.33% higher over the same period. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 25.43% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 5.66 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.29.