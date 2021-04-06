Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

348 institutions hold shares in Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM), with 4.59M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.99% while institutional investors hold 51.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 233.27M, and float is at 229.17M with Short Float at 1.77%. Institutions hold 50.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 20.63 million shares valued at $211.42 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.95% of the CIM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 19.24 million shares valued at $197.25 million to account for 8.35% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Thornburg Investment Management Inc. which holds 16.18 million shares representing 7.02% and valued at over $165.9 million, while State Street Corporation holds 1.94% of the shares totaling 4.48 million with a market value of $45.93 million.

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) is 23.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.45 and a high of $13.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CIM stock was last observed hovering at around $12.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $11.88 for the next 12 months. It is also -1.6% off the consensus price target high of $12.50 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -15.45% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.70, the stock is 0.63% and 8.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.03 million and changing -0.94% at the moment leaves the stock 27.41% off its SMA200. CIM registered 63.66% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 54.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.39.

The stock witnessed a 7.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.90%, and is -1.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.08% over the week and 2.69% over the month.

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) has around 41 employees, a market worth around $2.90B and $1.20B in sales. Fwd P/E is 9.75. Profit margin for the company is 1.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 96.90% and -2.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.50%).

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Chimera Investment Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.3 with sales reaching $120.39M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -96.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -23.90% in year-over-year returns.

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 9 times.

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) that is trading 132.43% up over the past 12 months and Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) that is 251.67% higher over the same period. Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) is 90.57% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 25.06% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.05 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.72.