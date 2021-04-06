Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

1,325 institutions hold shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH), with 1.31M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.25% while institutional investors hold 93.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 531.00M, and float is at 529.32M with Short Float at 1.78%. Institutions hold 93.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 51.05 million shares valued at $4.18 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.62% of the CTSH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 41.52 million shares valued at $3.4 billion to account for 7.82% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation which holds 22.77 million shares representing 4.29% and valued at over $1.87 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.27% of the shares totaling 22.65 million with a market value of $1.86 billion.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH) is -1.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.20 and a high of $82.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CTSH stock was last observed hovering at around $78.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.45% off its average median price target of $90.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.67% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are -42.18% lower than the price target low of $56.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $80.33, the stock is 4.30% and 4.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.54 million and changing 1.84% at the moment leaves the stock 11.74% off its SMA200. CTSH registered 81.37% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $75.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $76.12.

The stock witnessed a 10.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.98%, and is 1.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.81% over the week and 2.09% over the month.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) has around 289500 employees, a market worth around $42.21B and $16.65B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.24 and Fwd P/E is 18.28. Profit margin for the company is 8.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 90.36% and -2.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.20%).

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) is a “Overweight”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.94 with sales reaching $4.37B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.30% in year-over-year returns.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Insider Activity

A total of 113 insider transactions have happened at Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 60 and purchases happening 53 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Frank Malcolm, the company’s President, Digital Business. SEC filings show that Frank Malcolm sold 471 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $78.45 per share for a total of $36952.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44065.0 shares.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that Telesmanic Robert (SVP, Controller & CAO) sold a total of 228 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $74.85 per share for $17065.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10541.0 shares of the CTSH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, Frank Malcolm (President, Digital Business) disposed off 1,971 shares at an average price of $73.61 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 40,592 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH).

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DXC Technology Company (DXC) that is trading 155.00% up over the past 12 months and Accenture plc (ACN) that is 79.90% higher over the same period. Perficient Inc. (PRFT) is 144.74% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.11% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 9.43 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.