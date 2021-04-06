Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) – The -1.2% Downside Potential Remains

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ: GTIM) is 77.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.45 and a high of $4.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GTIM stock was last observed hovering at around $4.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.54% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -1.2% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -1.2% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.06, the stock is 26.37% and 40.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.03 million and changing 11.95% at the moment leaves the stock 139.26% off its SMA200. GTIM registered 886.35% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 241.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.50.

The stock witnessed a 44.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 77.54%, and is 24.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.21% over the week and 8.57% over the month.

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) has around 209 employees, a market worth around $56.62M and $106.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -11.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 1024.44% and 8.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-39.10%).

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Good Times Restaurants Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -169.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.80% year-over-year.

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) Top Institutional Holders

12 institutions hold shares in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM), with 3.56M shares held by insiders accounting for 28.09% while institutional investors hold 13.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 12.62M, and float is at 9.14M with Short Float at 0.66%. Institutions hold 9.97% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.53 million shares valued at $1.52 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.22% of the GTIM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.46 million shares valued at $1.32 million to account for 3.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. which holds 0.11 million shares representing 0.87% and valued at over $0.31 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.46% of the shares totaling 58037.0 with a market value of $0.17 million.

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) Insider Activity

A total of 60 insider transactions have happened at Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 39 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by JOBSON CHARLES E ,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that JOBSON CHARLES E bought 6,189 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 29 at a price of $4.00 per share for a total of $24756.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.33 million shares.

Good Times Restaurants Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 25 that JOBSON CHARLES E (Director) bought a total of 16,757 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 25 and was made at $4.00 per share for $67028.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.32 million shares of the GTIM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 24, JOBSON CHARLES E (Director) acquired 18,821 shares at an average price of $4.00 for $75284.0. The insider now directly holds 306,655 shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM).

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) that is trading 71.10% up over the past 12 months and Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) that is 239.89% higher over the same period. McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) is 41.70% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 31.11% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 41680.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.58.