Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

232 institutions hold shares in Green Plains Inc. (GPRE), with 1.67M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.69% while institutional investors hold 90.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 34.63M, and float is at 33.69M with Short Float at 24.92%. Institutions hold 85.83% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.66 million shares valued at $74.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.68% of the GPRE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.78 million shares valued at $36.59 million to account for 6.22% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 2.5 million shares representing 5.60% and valued at over $32.94 million, while Encompass Capital Advisors, LLC holds 4.18% of the shares totaling 1.87 million with a market value of $24.61 million.

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRE) is 124.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.81 and a high of $31.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GPRE stock was last observed hovering at around $31.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.54% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.26% off the consensus price target high of $43.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -5.57% lower than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.56, the stock is 12.34% and 21.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.11 million and changing -4.95% at the moment leaves the stock 74.97% off its SMA200. GPRE registered 597.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 92.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.77.

The stock witnessed a 28.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 124.45%, and is 9.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.42% over the week and 7.37% over the month.

Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) has around 839 employees, a market worth around $1.15B and $1.92B in sales. Fwd P/E is 28.31. Profit margin for the company is -5.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 675.85% and -5.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.70%).

Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Green Plains Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.58 with sales reaching $629.92M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 29.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.50% in year-over-year returns.

Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Anderson James D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Anderson James D bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 23 at a price of $14.65 per share for a total of $29300.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Green Plains Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 22 that Anderson James D (Director) bought a total of 415 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 22 and was made at $14.82 per share for $6150.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the GPRE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 22, Becker Todd A (President and CEO) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $14.72 for $73605.0. The insider now directly holds 544,595 shares of Green Plains Inc. (GPRE).

Green Plains Inc. (GPRE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amyris Inc. (AMRS) that is trading 677.39% up over the past 12 months and FutureFuel Corp. (FF) that is 54.06% higher over the same period. Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) is 79.81% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 15.36% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 7.11 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.55.