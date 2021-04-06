Here are the top Institutional holders of American Well Corporation (AMWL) shares

200 institutions hold shares in American Well Corporation (AMWL), with 38.17M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.03% while institutional investors hold 37.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 235.60M, and float is at 133.94M with Short Float at 8.97%. Institutions hold 31.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Satter Management Company, LP with over 6.3 million shares valued at $159.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.06% of the AMWL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd with 5.48 million shares valued at $138.91 million to account for 2.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 4.93 million shares representing 2.39% and valued at over $124.82 million, while Bridger Management LLC holds 2.25% of the shares totaling 4.63 million with a market value of $117.35 million.

American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) is -32.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.53 and a high of $43.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMWL stock was last observed hovering at around $18.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.94% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.26% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 14.7% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.06, the stock is -15.80% and -36.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.26 million and changing -5.22% at the moment leaves the stock -38.75% off its SMA200. AMWL registered a loss of -41.66% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.89.

The stock witnessed a -23.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.65%, and is -3.89% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.37% over the week and 7.47% over the month.

American Well Corporation (AMWL) has around 812 employees, a market worth around $3.92B and $245.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -91.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.85% and -61.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.60%).

American Well Corporation (AMWL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Well Corporation (AMWL) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American Well Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.19 with sales reaching $58.77M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -140.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.70% year-over-year.

American Well Corporation (AMWL) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at American Well Corporation (AMWL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schoenberg Roy, the company’s President, co-CEO. SEC filings show that Schoenberg Roy sold 107,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 01 at a price of $17.99 per share for a total of $1.92 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.62 million shares.

American Well Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 01 that Schoenberg Ido (Chairman, co-CEO) sold a total of 107,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 01 and was made at $17.99 per share for $1.92 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.62 million shares of the AMWL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 25, Gay Bradford (Senior VP, General Counsel) disposed off 34,612 shares at an average price of $18.00 for $0.62 million. The insider now directly holds 661,101 shares of American Well Corporation (AMWL).