Here are the top Institutional holders of Century Aluminum Company (CENX) shares

203 institutions hold shares in Century Aluminum Company (CENX), with 39.46M shares held by insiders accounting for 43.81% while institutional investors hold 98.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 89.80M, and float is at 49.89M with Short Float at 5.84%. Institutions hold 55.60% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.68 million shares valued at $84.68 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.52% of the CENX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 5.66 million shares valued at $62.43 million to account for 6.28% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 5.36 million shares representing 5.95% and valued at over $59.09 million, while State Street Corporation holds 5.45% of the shares totaling 4.91 million with a market value of $54.16 million.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) is 46.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.91 and a high of $19.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CENX stock was last observed hovering at around $17.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.09%.

Currently trading at $16.16, the stock is -6.02% and 10.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.95 million and changing -6.32% at the moment leaves the stock 54.37% off its SMA200. CENX registered 388.22% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 133.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.37.

The stock witnessed a -1.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 46.51%, and is -12.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.12% over the week and 7.70% over the month.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) has around 2078 employees, a market worth around $1.49B and $1.61B in sales. Fwd P/E is 46.84. Profit margin for the company is -7.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 455.33% and -17.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.10%).

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Analyst Forecasts

Century Aluminum Company quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.35 with sales reaching $458.4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -51.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 20.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.80% in year-over-year returns.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Century Aluminum Company (CENX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gudlaugsson Gunnar, the company’s EVP – Global Operations. SEC filings show that Gudlaugsson Gunnar sold 5,473 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $17.74 per share for a total of $97091.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27140.0 shares.

Century Aluminum Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that BLESS MICHAEL A (President and CEO) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $17.62 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.35 million shares of the CENX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, BLESS MICHAEL A (President and CEO) disposed off 35,000 shares at an average price of $16.40 for $0.57 million. The insider now directly holds 368,989 shares of Century Aluminum Company (CENX).

Century Aluminum Company (CENX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alcoa Corporation (AA) that is trading 418.91% up over the past 12 months. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) is 78.68% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.47% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.04 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.94.