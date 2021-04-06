Here are the top Institutional holders of Endo International plc (ENDP) shares

267 institutions hold shares in Endo International plc (ENDP), with 2.59M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.12% while institutional investors hold 85.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 230.30M, and float is at 227.03M with Short Float at 8.70%. Institutions hold 84.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 36.71 million shares valued at $263.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.93% of the ENDP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 25.34 million shares valued at $181.92 million to account for 10.99% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 19.6 million shares representing 8.50% and valued at over $140.72 million, while Paulson & Company, Inc. holds 7.95% of the shares totaling 18.33 million with a market value of $131.59 million.

Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) is 0.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.71 and a high of $10.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ENDP stock was last observed hovering at around $7.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.08% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -139.67% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.19, the stock is -8.97% and -13.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.16 million and changing -2.04% at the moment leaves the stock 33.69% off its SMA200. ENDP registered 132.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 115.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.40.

The stock witnessed a 4.35% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.14%, and is -7.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.73% over the week and 7.03% over the month.

Endo International plc (ENDP) has around 3397 employees, a market worth around $1.67B and $2.90B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.35 and Fwd P/E is 3.40. Profit margin for the company is 6.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 165.31% and -33.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.40%).

Endo International plc (ENDP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Endo International plc (ENDP) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Endo International plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.47 with sales reaching $666.9M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 131.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -18.70% in year-over-year returns.

Endo International plc (ENDP) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Endo International plc (ENDP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cooke Shane, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Cooke Shane sold 17,290 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $8.65 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77030.0 shares.

Endo International plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that MONTAGUE WILLIAM P (Director) sold a total of 9,033 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $8.68 per share for $78406.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 97104.0 shares of the ENDP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 02, Endo International plc (10% Owner) acquired 7,344,955 shares at an average price of $88.50 for $650.03 million. The insider now directly holds 100 shares of Endo International plc (ENDP).

Endo International plc (ENDP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DURECT Corporation (DRRX) that is trading 35.66% up over the past 12 months and Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX) that is -13.20% lower over the same period. Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) is 87.56% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.66% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 19.62 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.84.