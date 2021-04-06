Here are the top Institutional holders of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) shares

81 institutions hold shares in Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB), with 7.78M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.81% while institutional investors hold 22.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 199.37M, and float is at 184.06M with Short Float at 8.58%. Institutions hold 21.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Boxer Capital, LLC with over 11.48 million shares valued at $15.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.62% of the MTNB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.7 million shares valued at $10.47 million to account for 3.77% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vivo Capital, LLC which holds 6.45 million shares representing 3.16% and valued at over $8.77 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 1.10% of the shares totaling 2.24 million with a market value of $3.05 million.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: MTNB) is -21.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.49 and a high of $2.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MTNB stock was last observed hovering at around $1.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.25% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 46.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.07, the stock is -5.64% and -15.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.56 million and changing -2.73% at the moment leaves the stock 6.33% off its SMA200. MTNB registered 93.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.2052 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.1057.

The stock witnessed a 0.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.32%, and is -4.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.82% over the week and 8.04% over the month.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) has around 20 employees, a market worth around $208.65M and $0.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 118.37% and -51.80% from its 52-week high.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03 with sales reaching $20k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1,077.20% year-over-year.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by STERN ADAM K, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that STERN ADAM K bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 21 at a price of $0.83 per share for a total of $16600.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3.3 million shares.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is 49.88% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.59% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 16.83 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.27.