Here are the top Institutional holders of Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) shares

66 institutions hold shares in Porch Group Inc. (PRCH), with 23.09M shares held by insiders accounting for 25.82% while institutional investors hold 53.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 80.12M, and float is at 77.16M with Short Float at 4.57%. Institutions hold 39.51% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Granahan Investment Management Inc. with over 4.11 million shares valued at $58.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.04% of the PRCH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Falcon Edge Capital, LP with 3.52 million shares valued at $50.21 million to account for 4.32% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Group, LLP which holds 2.27 million shares representing 2.79% and valued at over $32.45 million, while Kuvari Partners, LLP holds 2.71% of the shares totaling 2.21 million with a market value of $31.47 million.

Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRCH) is 23.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.75 and a high of $24.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PRCH stock was last observed hovering at around $18.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.38% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.74% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 29.52% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.62, the stock is -1.44% and -4.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.34 million and changing -2.11% at the moment leaves the stock 35.90% off its SMA200. PRCH registered 77.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 62.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.18.

The stock witnessed a 2.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.48%, and is 5.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.04% over the week and 7.22% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 80.72% and -27.82% from its 52-week high.

Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Porch Group Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.32 with sales reaching $23.06M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 137.80% year-over-year.