Here are the top Institutional holders of Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) shares

156 institutions hold shares in Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB), with 12.57M shares held by insiders accounting for 19.84% while institutional investors hold 47.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 56.53M, and float is at 48.16M with Short Float at 5.87%. Institutions hold 38.45% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 4.22 million shares valued at $71.56 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.67% of the PRVB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.93 million shares valued at $66.5 million to account for 6.19% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. which holds 2.36 million shares representing 3.72% and valued at over $39.97 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.61% of the shares totaling 2.29 million with a market value of $38.71 million.

Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) is -40.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.40 and a high of $20.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PRVB stock was last observed hovering at around $11.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.93% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.14% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 49.5% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.10, the stock is -16.64% and -24.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.66 million and changing -8.47% at the moment leaves the stock -27.62% off its SMA200. PRVB registered 26.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.41.

The stock witnessed a -9.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.38%, and is -5.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.13% over the week and 7.37% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 36.49% and -49.63% from its 52-week high.

Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Provention Bio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.46 with sales reaching $4.35M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -76.90% this year

Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Drechsler Andrew T, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Drechsler Andrew T bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 02 at a price of $11.72 per share for a total of $23440.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20000.0 shares.

Provention Bio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 02 that Ramos Eleanor (Chief Medical Officer) bought a total of 299 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 02 and was made at $12.06 per share for $3606.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 64799.0 shares of the PRVB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 21, Leon Francisco (Chief Scientific Officer) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $13.35 for $26708.0. The insider now directly holds 2,567,450 shares of Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB).