Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 0.28% Change This Year

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW) is 0.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.20 and a high of $22.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MPW stock was last observed hovering at around $21.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.6% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -9.25% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.85, the stock is 2.02% and 1.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.82 million and changing 0.88% at the moment leaves the stock 10.37% off its SMA200. MPW registered 45.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.25.

The stock witnessed a 4.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.28%, and is 2.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.95% over the week and 2.41% over the month.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) has around 106 employees, a market worth around $12.45B and $1.25B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.11 and Fwd P/E is 17.30. Profit margin for the company is 34.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.87% and -3.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.80%).

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.27 with sales reaching $345.41M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 13.50% in year-over-year returns.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) Top Institutional Holders

744 institutions hold shares in Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW), with 6.3M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.09% while institutional investors hold 78.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 578.22M, and float is at 572.52M with Short Float at 2.01%. Institutions hold 77.86% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 74.11 million shares valued at $1.61 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.78% of the MPW Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 62.69 million shares valued at $1.37 billion to account for 10.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Group, LLP which holds 32.16 million shares representing 5.54% and valued at over $700.69 million, while Cohen & Steers Inc. holds 5.44% of the shares totaling 31.55 million with a market value of $687.38 million.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Aldag Edward K JR ,the company’sChairman, President & CEO. SEC filings show that Aldag Edward K JR sold 710,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 30 at a price of $21.21 per share for a total of $15.06 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.25 million shares.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that Hanna James Kevin (VP, Controller & CAO) sold a total of 33,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $21.32 per share for $0.7 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 69679.0 shares of the MPW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 24, HAMNER R STEVEN (Executive Vice President & CFO) disposed off 250,000 shares at an average price of $22.49 for $5.62 million. The insider now directly holds 1,792,688 shares of Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW).

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) that is trading 38.31% up over the past 12 months and LTC Properties Inc. (LTC) that is 52.75% higher over the same period. Ventas Inc. (VTR) is 133.33% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -26.22% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 14.54 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.47.