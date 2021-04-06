New Big Money Means Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) Investors Could Reap Benefit

194 institutions hold shares in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW), with 1.59M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.22% while institutional investors hold 14.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 668.40M, and float is at 174.73M with Short Float at 2.73%. Institutions hold 13.99% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Exor Investments (UK) LLP with over 9.63 million shares valued at $152.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.30% of the SBSW Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 7.74 million shares valued at $123.05 million to account for 1.05% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are AQR Capital Management, LLC which holds 4.96 million shares representing 0.67% and valued at over $78.78 million, while CPMG INC holds 0.64% of the shares totaling 4.7 million with a market value of $74.7 million.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) is 18.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.55 and a high of $20.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SBSW stock was last observed hovering at around $18.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.44% off its average median price target of $23.21 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.13% off the consensus price target high of $31.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -16.12% lower than the price target low of $16.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.87, the stock is 3.10% and 5.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.49 million and changing 2.39% at the moment leaves the stock 36.51% off its SMA200. SBSW registered 293.13% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 68.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.20.

The stock witnessed a -1.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.75%, and is 2.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.01% over the week and 3.69% over the month.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) has around 69450 employees, a market worth around $13.19B and $8.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.60 and Fwd P/E is 4.84. Profit margin for the company is 0.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 314.73% and -7.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.30%).

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 102.20% this year