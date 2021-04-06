New Big Money Means The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) Investors Could Reap Benefit

847 institutions hold shares in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG), with 2.83M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.72% while institutional investors hold 102.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 390.90M, and float is at 387.18M with Short Float at 3.19%. Institutions hold 101.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 45.79 million shares valued at $1.08 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.72% of the IPG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 45.05 million shares valued at $1.06 billion to account for 11.53% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 33.49 million shares representing 8.57% and valued at over $787.79 million, while State Street Corporation holds 5.13% of the shares totaling 20.04 million with a market value of $471.3 million.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE: IPG) is 25.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.38 and a high of $30.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IPG stock was last observed hovering at around $29.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.74% off the consensus price target high of $33.40 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -34.0% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.48, the stock is 1.79% and 9.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.47 million and changing 0.44% at the moment leaves the stock 37.35% off its SMA200. IPG registered 105.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 75.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.20.

The stock witnessed a 9.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.34%, and is 3.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.73% over the week and 2.81% over the month.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) has around 50200 employees, a market worth around $11.46B and $9.06B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.16 and Fwd P/E is 13.79. Profit margin for the company is 3.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 120.33% and -3.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.10%).

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.15 with sales reaching $1.93B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -46.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.10% in year-over-year returns.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ROTH MICHAEL ISOR, the company’s Executive Chairman. SEC filings show that ROTH MICHAEL ISOR sold 144,781 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $26.85 per share for a total of $3.89 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.62 million shares.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Bonzani Andrew (EVP & General Counsel) sold a total of 8,103 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $26.86 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the IPG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, CARROLL CHRISTOPHER F (SVP, Controller & CAO) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $26.92 for $0.4 million. The insider now directly holds 96,717 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG).

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (LAMR) that is trading 143.76% up over the past 12 months. eBay Inc. (EBAY) is 118.19% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.86% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 13.68 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.15.