New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NPA) down -7.00% since start of the year

New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: NPA) is -7.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.75 and a high of $25.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NPA stock was last observed hovering at around $11.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.24%.

Currently trading at $12.63, the stock is 1.37% and -14.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.28 million and changing 10.89% at the moment leaves the stock 8.55% off its SMA200. NPA registered 26.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.37.

The stock witnessed a 1.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.00%, and is 1.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.30% over the week and 9.40% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 12630.00. Distance from 52-week low is 29.54% and -50.22% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -70.80% this year.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NPA) Top Institutional Holders

63 institutions hold shares in New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NPA), with 374.9k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.30% while institutional investors hold 55.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 28.75M, and float is at 22.70M with Short Float at 6.69%. Institutions hold 54.83% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is UBS O’Connor LLC with over 2.28 million shares valued at $30.92 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.90% of the NPA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Magnetar Financial LLC with 1.51 million shares valued at $20.57 million to account for 6.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are EJF Capital LLC which holds 1.27 million shares representing 5.54% and valued at over $17.3 million, while Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. holds 4.35% of the shares totaling 1.0 million with a market value of $13.58 million.