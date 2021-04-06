New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) Analysis & Forecast for 2021

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE: NRZ) is 11.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.91 and a high of $11.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NRZ stock was last observed hovering at around $11.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $11.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.78% off the consensus price target high of $13.50 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -0.91% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.10, the stock is 1.25% and 7.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.88 million and changing -0.98% at the moment leaves the stock 25.72% off its SMA200. NRZ registered 160.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.40.

The stock witnessed a 7.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.67%, and is 0.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.37% over the week and 2.95% over the month.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) has around 5667 employees, a market worth around $4.62B and $576.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.39. Distance from 52-week low is 281.44% and -3.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.50%).

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

New Residential Investment Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.39 with sales reaching $241.27M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -362.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -15.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 30.10% in year-over-year returns.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) Top Institutional Holders

452 institutions hold shares in New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ), with 1.97M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.47% while institutional investors hold 49.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 415.06M, and float is at 412.78M with Short Float at 1.71%. Institutions hold 48.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 36.18 million shares valued at $359.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.72% of the NRZ Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 27.38 million shares valued at $272.18 million to account for 6.60% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 14.68 million shares representing 3.54% and valued at over $145.92 million, while Nan Shan Life Insurance Co., Ltd. holds 3.19% of the shares totaling 13.22 million with a market value of $131.43 million.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Tyson Alan L. ,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Tyson Alan L. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 27 at a price of $7.72 per share for a total of $77184.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

New Residential Investment Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 29 that Sloves Andrew (Director) bought a total of 3,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 29 and was made at $7.29 per share for $26252.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3700.0 shares of the NRZ stock.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realty Income Corporation (O) that is trading 43.03% up over the past 12 months and Nam Tai Property Inc. (NTP) that is 131.54% higher over the same period. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) is 296.49% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.98% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 7.26 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.32.