Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

702 institutions hold shares in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI), with 908.56k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.39% while institutional investors hold 76.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 228.78M, and float is at 226.05M with Short Float at 3.80%. Institutions hold 75.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 32.12 million shares valued at $1.17 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 13.86% of the OHI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 27.11 million shares valued at $984.77 million to account for 11.70% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 11.77 million shares representing 5.08% and valued at over $427.43 million, while Cohen & Steers Inc. holds 3.45% of the shares totaling 8.0 million with a market value of $290.38 million.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI) is 5.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.14 and a high of $39.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OHI stock was last observed hovering at around $38.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.77% off the consensus price target high of $43.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -6.58% lower than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.37, the stock is 3.01% and 3.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.17 million and changing -0.23% at the moment leaves the stock 13.69% off its SMA200. OHI registered 58.75% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $37.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $34.99.

The stock witnessed a 3.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.64%, and is 3.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.01% over the week and 2.45% over the month.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) has around 68 employees, a market worth around $8.47B and $892.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 57.70 and Fwd P/E is 21.38. Profit margin for the company is 17.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 65.81% and -2.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.50%).

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.45 with sales reaching $263.57M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -55.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 20.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.20% in year-over-year returns.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WHITMAN BURKE W, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WHITMAN BURKE W bought 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 01 at a price of $37.08 per share for a total of $18540.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 18585.0 shares.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 30 that BOOTH DANIEL J (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 30 and was made at $37.11 per share for $0.93 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the OHI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, WHITMAN BURKE W (Director) acquired 500 shares at an average price of $37.97 for $18985.0. The insider now directly holds 18,085 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI).

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) that is trading 45.38% up over the past 12 months and The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG) that is 193.37% higher over the same period. Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) is 38.31% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.24% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 8.13 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.