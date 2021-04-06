Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

387 institutions hold shares in Ovintiv Inc. (OVV), with 3M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.16% while institutional investors hold 71.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 259.80M, and float is at 257.09M with Short Float at 3.05%. Institutions hold 70.79% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dodge & Cox Inc with over 32.85 million shares valued at $471.75 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.64% of the OVV Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 24.51 million shares valued at $352.03 million to account for 9.43% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 20.2 million shares representing 7.77% and valued at over $290.13 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.27% of the shares totaling 8.5 million with a market value of $121.99 million.

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) is 66.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.74 and a high of $28.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OVV stock was last observed hovering at around $24.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.98% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.42% off the consensus price target high of $43.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -83.85% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.90, the stock is -6.43% and 6.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.5 million and changing -3.94% at the moment leaves the stock 68.36% off its SMA200. OVV registered 656.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 222.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.99.

The stock witnessed a -12.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 66.43%, and is -1.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.76% over the week and 5.42% over the month.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) has around 1916 employees, a market worth around $5.95B and $6.09B in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.35. Distance from 52-week low is 770.99% and -16.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-53.20%).

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ovintiv Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.62 with sales reaching $1.58B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 668.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -40.30% in year-over-year returns.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Moore Rachel Maureen, the company’s EVP, Corporate Services. SEC filings show that Moore Rachel Maureen bought 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 02 at a price of $7.42 per share for a total of $44520.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6000.0 shares.

Ovintiv Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 25 that Mayson Howard John (Director) sold a total of 8,100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 25 and was made at $8.48 per share for $68696.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16121.0 shares of the OVV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 23, Suttles Douglas James (President & CEO) acquired 1,200 shares at an average price of $8.50 for $10200.0. The insider now directly holds 94,535 shares of Ovintiv Inc. (OVV).