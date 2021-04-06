ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

259 institutions hold shares in ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP), with 28.96M shares held by insiders accounting for 28.41% while institutional investors hold 101.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 100.91M, and float is at 71.97M with Short Float at 3.10%. Institutions hold 72.36% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 12.75 million shares valued at $94.2 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.49% of the PUMP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.33 million shares valued at $61.55 million to account for 8.16% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 3.91 million shares representing 3.83% and valued at over $28.91 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.33% of the shares totaling 3.4 million with a market value of $25.15 million.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) is 47.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.28 and a high of $13.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PUMP stock was last observed hovering at around $11.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.33% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -81.67% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.90, the stock is -5.96% and 4.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.28 million and changing -2.07% at the moment leaves the stock 58.78% off its SMA200. PUMP registered 287.90% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 158.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.48.

The stock witnessed a -8.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 47.50%, and is -0.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.77% over the week and 6.60% over the month.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) has around 1100 employees, a market worth around $1.07B and $789.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 47.39. Profit margin for the company is -13.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 378.07% and -22.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.90%).

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.16 with sales reaching $173.63M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -167.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -55.90% in year-over-year returns.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sledge Samuel D, the company’s Chief Strategy & Admin Officer. SEC filings show that Sledge Samuel D sold 19,099 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $11.56 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 150.0 shares.

ProPetro Holding Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Omavuezi Elo (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 7,027 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $12.00 per share for $84324.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 725.0 shares of the PUMP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 26, Munoz Adam (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 22,015 shares at an average price of $11.43 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 4,942 shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP).

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP): Who are the competitors?

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) is 287.90% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 30.04% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.56 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.19.