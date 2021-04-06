Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) Volatility At 7.21%, Should You Add A Position?

28 institutions hold shares in Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX), with 12.48M shares held by insiders accounting for 27.50% while institutional investors hold 14.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 45.38M, and float is at 29.81M with Short Float at 5.22%. Institutions hold 10.64% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Burrage Capital Management LLC with over 2.47 million shares valued at $8.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.74% of the PLX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.49 million shares valued at $1.77 million to account for 1.33% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Psagot Investment House Ltd. which holds 0.47 million shares representing 1.28% and valued at over $1.71 million, while Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. holds 0.58% of the shares totaling 0.21 million with a market value of $0.77 million.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX: PLX) is 41.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.12 and a high of $7.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PLX stock was last observed hovering at around $4.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.64% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.8% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 53.36% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.13, the stock is 7.38% and 6.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.19 million and changing 14.25% at the moment leaves the stock 30.07% off its SMA200. PLX registered 134.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.82 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.08.

The stock witnessed a 24.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.32%, and is 6.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.21% over the week and 6.55% over the month.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) has around 207 employees, a market worth around $232.81M and $62.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 4.84. Distance from 52-week low is 141.98% and -26.92% from its 52-week high.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.02 with sales reaching $16.1M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 104.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.80% year-over-year.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Schwartz Aharon, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Schwartz Aharon bought 64,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 07 at a price of $2.43 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 64000.0 shares.