These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Koss Corporation (KOSS)

Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) is 570.35% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.80 and a high of $127.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KOSS stock was last observed hovering at around $23.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14%.

Currently trading at $23.06, the stock is -1.16% and 8.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.5 million and changing -0.60% at the moment leaves the stock 231.68% off its SMA200. KOSS registered 2510.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 948.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.40.

The stock witnessed a 50.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 570.35%, and is 9.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.10% over the week and 23.84% over the month.

Koss Corporation (KOSS) has around 54 employees, a market worth around $170.18M and $18.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 245.32. Profit margin for the company is 3.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 2776.39% and -81.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.10%).

Koss Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -252.20% this year.

Koss Corporation (KOSS) Top Institutional Holders

16 institutions hold shares in Koss Corporation (KOSS), with 5.96M shares held by insiders accounting for 78.20% while institutional investors hold 43.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.41M, and float is at 1.56M with Short Float at 42.95%. Institutions hold 9.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Minerva Advisors LLC with over 0.21 million shares valued at $0.72 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.76% of the KOSS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 0.15 million shares valued at $0.52 million to account for 2.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC which holds 79661.0 shares representing 1.05% and valued at over $0.27 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 0.77% of the shares totaling 58835.0 with a market value of $0.2 million.

Koss Corporation (KOSS) Insider Activity

A total of 88 insider transactions have happened at Koss Corporation (KOSS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 64 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Smith David Donnan ,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Smith David Donnan sold 16,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 01 at a price of $22.85 per share for a total of $0.37 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Koss Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 01 that LILLIE LENORE (VP – Operations) sold a total of 7,550 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 01 and was made at $23.04 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the KOSS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 12, KOSS MICHAEL J (President and CEO) disposed off 4,122 shares at an average price of $29.99 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 37,000 shares of Koss Corporation (KOSS).

Koss Corporation (KOSS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include VOXX International Corporation (VOXX) that is trading 532.06% up over the past 12 months and Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC) that is 53.26% higher over the same period. IntriCon Corporation (IIN) is 109.21% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 56.81% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.29 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.07.