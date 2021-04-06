Things appear to be looking up for Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH)

Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) is 118.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.12 and a high of $24.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BPTH stock was last observed hovering at around $7.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.48% off its average median price target of $11.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.31% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 23.7% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.63, the stock is 9.69% and 18.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 21.66 million and changing 6.71% at the moment leaves the stock 59.11% off its SMA200. BPTH registered 65.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 75.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.79.

The stock witnessed a 32.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 118.00%, and is 10.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.15% over the week and 9.79% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 144.55% and -68.65% from its 52-week high.

Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bio-Path Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.49.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.60% this year.

Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH) Top Institutional Holders

21 institutions hold shares in Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH), with 46.41k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.67% while institutional investors hold 6.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.95M, and float is at 6.90M with Short Float at 1.81%. Institutions hold 6.93% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 96760.0 shares valued at $0.34 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.39% of the BPTH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 77587.0 shares valued at $0.27 million to account for 1.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 59929.0 shares representing 0.86% and valued at over $0.21 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.49% of the shares totaling 34189.0 with a market value of $0.12 million.

Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.