Things appear to be looking up for Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK)

Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) is 37.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.43 and a high of $128.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OSTK stock was last observed hovering at around $68.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.59% off its average median price target of $105.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.78% off the consensus price target high of $140.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 26.54% higher than the price target low of $90.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $66.11, the stock is -3.94% and -15.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.07 million and changing -3.77% at the moment leaves the stock -4.39% off its SMA200. OSTK registered 1327.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $74.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $69.94.

The stock witnessed a 7.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.82%, and is 0.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.78% over the week and 8.64% over the month.

Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) has around 1750 employees, a market worth around $2.74B and $2.55B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 54.19 and Fwd P/E is 34.90. Profit margin for the company is 2.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 1392.33% and -48.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.00%).

Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Overstock.com Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $584.13M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 135.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 66.10% in year-over-year returns.

Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) Top Institutional Holders

293 institutions hold shares in Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK), with 398.99k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.93% while institutional investors hold 66.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 42.78M, and float is at 42.34M with Short Float at 8.47%. Institutions hold 65.40% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 4.31 million shares valued at $206.9 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.07% of the OSTK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.55 million shares valued at $170.24 million to account for 7.46% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Allianz Asset Management GmbH which holds 3.2 million shares representing 6.74% and valued at over $153.67 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 6.46% of the shares totaling 3.07 million with a market value of $147.41 million.

Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) Insider Activity

A total of 80 insider transactions have happened at Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 45 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Nielsen David J. ,the company’sPresident. SEC filings show that Nielsen David J. sold 5,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 18 at a price of $74.00 per share for a total of $0.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14991.0 shares.

Overstock.com Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that Nickle Eric Glen (Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $75.50 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10271.0 shares of the OSTK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 05, Weight Joel (Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $60.94 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 2,658 shares of Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK).

Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) that is 54.89% higher over the past 12 months. The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) is 54.74% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.28% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.6 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.37.