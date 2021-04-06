Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) Volatility At 5.87%, Should You Add A Position?

333 institutions hold shares in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT), with 1.05M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.62% while institutional investors hold 93.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 40.50M, and float is at 39.41M with Short Float at 3.54%. Institutions hold 91.22% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.92 million shares valued at $215.48 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.03% of the UCTT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Swedbank with 3.3 million shares valued at $102.8 million to account for 8.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.99 million shares representing 7.36% and valued at over $93.09 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 5.31% of the shares totaling 2.16 million with a market value of $67.2 million.

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UCTT) is 108.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.37 and a high of $63.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UCTT stock was last observed hovering at around $63.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.37% off its average median price target of $59.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 5.78% off the consensus price target high of $69.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -18.2% lower than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $65.01, the stock is 22.92% and 34.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.11 million and changing 2.15% at the moment leaves the stock 102.04% off its SMA200. UCTT registered 402.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 189.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $51.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $35.93.

The stock witnessed a 48.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 108.70%, and is 14.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.87% over the week and 7.08% over the month.

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) has around 4996 employees, a market worth around $2.41B and $1.40B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.47 and Fwd P/E is 16.93. Profit margin for the company is 5.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 425.55% and 1.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.70%).

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.85 with sales reaching $390.8M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 893.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 16.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 21.80% in year-over-year returns.

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Savage Sheri, the company’s CFO and SVP Finance. SEC filings show that Savage Sheri sold 7,446 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 01 at a price of $61.52 per share for a total of $0.46 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 14 that GRANGER CLARENCE L (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 14 and was made at $40.00 per share for $0.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 88438.0 shares of the UCTT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 12, GRANGER CLARENCE L (Director) disposed off 5,935 shares at an average price of $38.09 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 98,438 shares of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT).

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Brooks Automation Inc. (BRKS) that is trading 237.54% up over the past 12 months and Entegris Inc. (ENTG) that is 186.49% higher over the same period. Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (AEIS) is 166.51% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.43% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.42 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.37.