Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRPX) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRPX) is -22.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.28 and a high of $8.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VRPX stock was last observed hovering at around $4.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15%.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $5.09, the stock is 0.16% and -4.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.15 million and changing 3.04% at the moment leaves the stock -4.99% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.36.

The stock witnessed a 1.80% in the last 1 month, and is 12.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.09% over the week and 9.27% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 18.93% and -38.23% from its 52-week high.

.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRPX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.29M, and float is at 2.04M with Short Float at 0.28%.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRPX) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRPX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Jambulingam Thani ,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Jambulingam Thani bought 100 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 17 at a price of $7.16 per share for a total of $716.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 100.0 shares.