What should you know before buying stock in Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) is 19.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.25 and a high of $99.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RCL stock was last observed hovering at around $86.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.48% off its average median price target of $89.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.8% off the consensus price target high of $117.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -78.3% lower than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $89.15, the stock is 2.06% and 10.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.76 million and changing 2.86% at the moment leaves the stock 30.38% off its SMA200. RCL registered 259.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $87.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $73.74.

The stock witnessed a -2.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.36%, and is 5.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.28% over the week and 5.26% over the month.

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) has around 85000 employees, a market worth around $22.42B and $2.21B in sales. Fwd P/E is 68.63. Distance from 52-week low is 300.67% and -10.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-16.70%).

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Royal Caribbean Group is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$4.61 with sales reaching $37.28M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -402.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -98.20% in year-over-year returns.

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) Top Institutional Holders

911 institutions hold shares in Royal Caribbean Group (RCL), with 34.36M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.46% while institutional investors hold 72.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 224.66M, and float is at 187.59M with Short Float at 5.71%. Institutions hold 61.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital Research Global Investors with over 21.82 million shares valued at $1.63 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.57% of the RCL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 19.57 million shares valued at $1.46 billion to account for 7.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital International Investors which holds 12.43 million shares representing 4.88% and valued at over $928.75 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.57% of the shares totaling 11.63 million with a market value of $868.97 million.

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) Insider Activity

A total of 61 insider transactions have happened at Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 34 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by A WILHELMSEN A S ,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that A WILHELMSEN A S sold 600,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 25 at a price of $63.67 per share for a total of $38.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18.1 million shares.

Royal Caribbean Group disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 25 that Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander (Director) sold a total of 600,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 25 and was made at $63.67 per share for $38.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23.13 million shares of the RCL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 24, Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander (Director) disposed off 1,400,000 shares at an average price of $63.36 for $88.71 million. The insider now directly holds 23,734,512 shares of Royal Caribbean Group (RCL).

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marriott International Inc. (MAR) that is trading 139.57% up over the past 12 months and Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) that is 216.13% higher over the same period. Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) is 252.70% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.04% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 11.25 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.3.