Which Institutions Own Shares In Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE)?

82 institutions hold shares in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE), with 8.21M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.24% while institutional investors hold 34.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 366.98M, and float is at 359.84M with Short Float at 0.37%. Institutions hold 33.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is GMT Capital Corp with over 63.52 million shares valued at $23.11 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.31% of the GTE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. with 41.57 million shares valued at $15.12 million to account for 11.33% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Ingalls & Snyder which holds 5.23 million shares representing 1.43% and valued at over $1.9 million, while Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 1.43% of the shares totaling 5.23 million with a market value of $1.9 million.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE) is 89.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.18 and a high of $1.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GTE stock was last observed hovering at around $0.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $1.02 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.6% off the consensus price target high of $1.59 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 24.18% higher than the price target low of $0.91 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.69, the stock is -10.53% and -10.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.64 million and changing -4.99% at the moment leaves the stock 63.08% off its SMA200. GTE registered 147.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 202.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.8191 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.4727.

The stock witnessed a -9.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 89.00%, and is -2.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.14% over the week and 6.71% over the month.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) has around 322 employees, a market worth around $243.89M and $237.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 2.33. Distance from 52-week low is 281.58% and -44.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-75.60%).

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $190.43M over the same period., but quarterly earnings will post 58.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 49.70% in year-over-year returns.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) Insider Activity

A total of 111 insider transactions have happened at Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 65 and purchases happening 46 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GMT CAPITAL CORP, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that GMT CAPITAL CORP sold 563,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 01 at a price of $0.71 per share for a total of $0.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44.22 million shares.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 31 that GMT CAPITAL CORP (10% Owner) sold a total of 366,300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 31 and was made at $0.70 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 44.78 million shares of the GTE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 30, GMT CAPITAL CORP (10% Owner) disposed off 186,000 shares at an average price of $0.68 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 45,148,809 shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE).

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) that is trading 44.23% up over the past 12 months and GeoPark Limited (GPRK) that is 109.38% higher over the same period. YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) is -4.82% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 47.19% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.7 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.07.