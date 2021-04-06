Which Institutions Own Shares In Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (HJLI)?

12 institutions hold shares in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (HJLI), with 31.21k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.23% while institutional investors hold 7.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 8.50M, and float is at 2.18M with Short Float at 17.88%. Institutions hold 7.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Virtu Financial LLC with over 26107.0 shares valued at $0.23 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.01% of the HJLI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 17570.0 shares valued at $0.15 million to account for 0.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are UBS Group AG which holds 1196.0 shares representing 0.05% and valued at over $10345.0, while Advisor Group, Inc. holds 0.02% of the shares totaling 600.0 with a market value of $5190.0.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: HJLI) is -17.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.55 and a high of $20.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HJLI stock was last observed hovering at around $6.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.46% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 74.46% higher than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.15, the stock is 5.23% and -7.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.51 million and changing 4.99% at the moment leaves the stock -19.97% off its SMA200. HJLI registered 0.35% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.55.

The stock witnessed a 15.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.34%, and is 8.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.04% over the week and 8.09% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 28.83% and -64.69% from its 52-week high.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (HJLI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (HJLI) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.19.The EPS is expected to grow by 72.30% this year

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (HJLI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (HJLI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Biodyne Holding, S.A., the company’s Former 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Biodyne Holding, S.A. sold 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 21 at a price of $0.38 per share for a total of $28500.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.41 million shares.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 20 that Biodyne Holding, S.A. (Former 10% Owner) sold a total of 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 20 and was made at $0.27 per share for $20250.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.48 million shares of the HJLI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 19, Biodyne Holding, S.A. (Former 10% Owner) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $0.30 for $15000.0. The insider now directly holds 1,555,433 shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (HJLI).