Which Institutions Own Shares In The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS)?

157 institutions hold shares in The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS), with 6.17M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.22% while institutional investors hold 88.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 48.57M, and float is at 28.88M with Short Float at 11.34%. Institutions hold 77.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. with over 20.33 million shares valued at $193.99 million. The investor’s holdings represent 40.27% of the TCS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Woodson Capital Management, LP with 3.2 million shares valued at $30.53 million to account for 6.34% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Front Street Capital Management, Inc. which holds 2.41 million shares representing 4.76% and valued at over $22.95 million, while Bank of America Corporation holds 4.49% of the shares totaling 2.27 million with a market value of $21.63 million.

The Container Store Group Inc. (NYSE: TCS) is 70.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.87 and a high of $19.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TCS stock was last observed hovering at around $16.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $10.25 for the next 12 months. It is also -25.23% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -117.07% lower than the price target low of $7.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.28, the stock is -2.97% and 3.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.27 million and changing -0.85% at the moment leaves the stock 75.62% off its SMA200. TCS registered 667.92% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 108.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.89.

The stock witnessed a 3.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 70.65%, and is -2.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.62% over the week and 7.51% over the month.

The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS) has around 5100 employees, a market worth around $832.88M and $916.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.42 and Fwd P/E is 19.69. Profit margin for the company is 3.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 770.59% and -15.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.00%).

The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS) is a “Underweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Container Store Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.57 with sales reaching $295.19M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 22.30% in year-over-year returns.

The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 34 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Collins Melissa, the company’s Chief Marketing Officer. SEC filings show that Collins Melissa sold 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 11 at a price of $15.93 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82239.0 shares.

The Container Store Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 10 that SOKOLOFF JONATHAN D (Director) sold a total of 5,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 10 and was made at $15.15 per share for $75.75 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15.33 million shares of the TCS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 10, Green Equity Investors V, L.P. (Director) disposed off 5,000,000 shares at an average price of $15.15 for $75.75 million. The insider now directly holds 150,024 shares of The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS).

The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) that is trading 380.63% up over the past 12 months and Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH) that is 219.51% higher over the same period. Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) is 662.43% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.26% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.54 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.07.