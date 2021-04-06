Who is the Top Investor In BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ)?

458 institutions hold shares in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ), with 3.42M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.49% while institutional investors hold 114.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 135.64M, and float is at 133.75M with Short Float at 11.47%. Institutions hold 111.47% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 15.95 million shares valued at $594.55 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.62% of the BJ Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 13.51 million shares valued at $503.56 million to account for 9.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 10.16 million shares representing 7.40% and valued at over $378.94 million, while Wells Fargo & Company holds 5.66% of the shares totaling 7.77 million with a market value of $289.84 million.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BJ) is 25.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.72 and a high of $50.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BJ stock was last observed hovering at around $44.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.29% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.97% off the consensus price target high of $64.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -16.85% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $46.74, the stock is 8.79% and 9.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.04 million and changing 5.15% at the moment leaves the stock 14.45% off its SMA200. BJ registered 77.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 13.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $42.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $40.94.

The stock witnessed a 22.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.38%, and is 2.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.96% over the week and 4.10% over the month.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) has around 32000 employees, a market worth around $6.47B and $15.43B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.42 and Fwd P/E is 16.11. Profit margin for the company is 2.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 89.08% and -6.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (34.80%).

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.56 with sales reaching $3.61B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 124.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.00% in year-over-year returns.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Poulliot Brian, the company’s EVP, Enterprise Analytics. SEC filings show that Poulliot Brian sold 26,631 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 01 at a price of $44.26 per share for a total of $1.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 26 that Eddy Robert W. (EVP, Chief Fin. & Admin. Off.) sold a total of 14,912 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 26 and was made at $45.39 per share for $0.68 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the BJ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 26, Eddy Robert W. (EVP, Chief Fin. & Admin. Off.) disposed off 12,870 shares at an average price of $45.38 for $0.58 million. The insider now directly holds 227,528 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ).