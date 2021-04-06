Who is the Top Investor In Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT)?

891 institutions hold shares in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT), with 5.26M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.90% while institutional investors hold 103.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 277.00M, and float is at 272.10M with Short Float at 3.29%. Institutions hold 101.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 24.91 million shares valued at $2.77 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.97% of the HLT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 20.34 million shares valued at $2.26 billion to account for 7.33% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 18.44 million shares representing 6.64% and valued at over $2.05 billion, while Capital Research Global Investors holds 5.66% of the shares totaling 15.72 million with a market value of $1.75 billion.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) is 12.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $53.70 and a high of $128.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HLT stock was last observed hovering at around $121.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.75% off its average median price target of $123.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.43% off the consensus price target high of $140.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -25.4% lower than the price target low of $100.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $125.40, the stock is 1.89% and 7.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.26 million and changing 3.08% at the moment leaves the stock 27.92% off its SMA200. HLT registered 116.73% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 43.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $121.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $105.82.

The stock witnessed a 3.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.71%, and is 3.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.33% over the week and 2.90% over the month.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) has around 141000 employees, a market worth around $34.60B and $4.31B in sales. Fwd P/E is 32.90. Profit margin for the company is -16.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 133.52% and -2.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.90%).

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.09 with sales reaching $1.1B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -185.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 41.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -42.60% in year-over-year returns.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rinck Martin. SEC filings show that Rinck Martin sold 5,413 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $125.00 per share for a total of $0.68 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4637.0 shares.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 05 that Duffy Michael W sold a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 05 and was made at $120.79 per share for $0.72 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30832.0 shares of the HLT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 04, Fuentes Laura disposed of 1,590 shares at an average price of $121.78 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 10,864 shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT).

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marriott International Inc. (MAR) that is trading 139.57% up over the past 12 months and Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH) that is 99.30% higher over the same period. Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) is 113.42% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.93% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 8.41 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.9.