Who is the Top Investor In VEREIT Inc. (VER)?

535 institutions hold shares in VEREIT Inc. (VER), with 913.83k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.40% while institutional investors hold 98.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 222.19M, and float is at 217.74M with Short Float at 2.40%. Institutions hold 97.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Cohen & Steers Inc. with over 36.25 million shares valued at $1.37 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 15.83% of the VER Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 30.72 million shares valued at $1.16 billion to account for 13.41% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 17.98 million shares representing 7.85% and valued at over $679.39 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.09% of the shares totaling 9.37 million with a market value of $354.14 million.

VEREIT Inc. (NYSE: VER) is 6.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.00 and a high of $40.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VER stock was last observed hovering at around $39.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.35% off its average median price target of $43.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.06% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -22.09% lower than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.29, the stock is 3.91% and 6.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.41 million and changing 0.88% at the moment leaves the stock 14.50% off its SMA200. VER registered 94.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $38.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $36.16.

The stock witnessed a 7.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.62%, and is 4.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.20% over the week and 2.65% over the month.

VEREIT Inc. (VER) has around 160 employees, a market worth around $8.92B and $1.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 55.19 and Fwd P/E is 31.72. Profit margin for the company is 13.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 112.05% and -0.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.50%).

VEREIT Inc. (VER) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for VEREIT Inc. (VER) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

VEREIT Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.24 with sales reaching $287.76M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 138.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.90% in year-over-year returns.

VEREIT Inc. (VER) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at VEREIT Inc. (VER) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by RUFRANO GLENN J, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that RUFRANO GLENN J bought 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 23 at a price of $6.33 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3.28 million shares.

VEREIT Inc. (VER): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) that is trading 29.92% up over the past 12 months and Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS) that is 23.81% higher over the same period. The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) is -32.05% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 22.75% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.04 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.23.