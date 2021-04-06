Why Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) is 74.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.14 and a high of $26.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AMKR stock was last observed hovering at around $24.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.82% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -14.7% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -75.87% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $26.38, the stock is 16.25% and 23.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.94 million and changing 7.41% at the moment leaves the stock 72.55% off its SMA200. AMKR registered 251.73% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 130.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.63.

The stock witnessed a 27.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 74.93%, and is 12.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.63% over the week and 5.60% over the month.

Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) has around 29050 employees, a market worth around $6.20B and $5.05B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.91 and Fwd P/E is 14.75. Profit margin for the company is 6.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 269.73% and 1.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.70%).

Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Amkor Technology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.46 with sales reaching $1.32B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 177.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.50% in year-over-year returns.

Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) Top Institutional Holders

328 institutions hold shares in Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR), with 150.93M shares held by insiders accounting for 62.02% while institutional investors hold 104.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 242.34M, and float is at 92.82M with Short Float at 4.49%. Institutions hold 39.49% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 16.72 million shares valued at $252.18 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.87% of the AMKR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 11.74 million shares valued at $177.02 million to account for 4.82% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 7.23 million shares representing 2.97% and valued at over $109.0 million, while Lsv Asset Management holds 2.13% of the shares totaling 5.18 million with a market value of $78.18 million.

Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) Insider Activity

A total of 90 insider transactions have happened at Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 47 and purchases happening 43 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stone John Charles ,the company’sExecutive Vice President. SEC filings show that Stone John Charles sold 9,375 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 18 at a price of $24.00 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31552.0 shares.

Amkor Technology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 18 that Faust Megan (CFO) sold a total of 65,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 18 and was made at $23.29 per share for $1.51 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14844.0 shares of the AMKR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, Rutten Guillaume Marie Jean (President and CEO) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $22.47 for $0.34 million. The insider now directly holds 425,000 shares of Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR).

Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) that is trading 93.03% up over the past 12 months and ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) that is 290.68% higher over the same period. Intel Corporation (INTC) is 22.43% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 28.54% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.98 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.87.