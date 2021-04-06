Why should you keep an eye on Adobe Inc. (ADBE)?

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) is -1.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $289.71 and a high of $536.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ADBE stock was last observed hovering at around $483.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 8.28% off its average median price target of $575.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.41% off the consensus price target high of $610.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are 3.6% higher than the price target low of $510.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $491.62, the stock is 8.75% and 5.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.89 million and changing 1.71% at the moment leaves the stock 4.62% off its SMA200. ADBE registered 61.74% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $459.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $475.79.

The stock witnessed a 11.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.70%, and is 4.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.21% over the week and 2.61% over the month.

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) has around 22516 employees, a market worth around $231.76B and $13.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 42.69 and Fwd P/E is 35.90. Profit margin for the company is 40.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 69.69% and -8.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (30.60%).

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Adobe Inc. (ADBE) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Adobe Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.81 with sales reaching $3.73B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 80.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 20.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 18.00% in year-over-year returns.

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) Top Institutional Holders

2,926 institutions hold shares in Adobe Inc. (ADBE), with 1.42M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.30% while institutional investors hold 86.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 479.00M, and float is at 476.43M with Short Float at 1.06%. Institutions hold 85.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 38.28 million shares valued at $19.15 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.98% of the ADBE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 37.77 million shares valued at $18.89 billion to account for 7.87% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 26.49 million shares representing 5.52% and valued at over $13.25 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.01% of the shares totaling 19.23 million with a market value of $9.62 billion.

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) Insider Activity

A total of 146 insider transactions have happened at Adobe Inc. (ADBE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 99 and purchases happening 47 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Belsky Scott ,the company’sEVP, CPO, Creative Cloud. SEC filings show that Belsky Scott sold 600 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 25 at a price of $448.63 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27757.0 shares.

Adobe Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 25 that Chen Gloria (EVP, Chief People Officer) sold a total of 43 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 25 and was made at $447.66 per share for $19249.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11301.0 shares of the ADBE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, Lewnes Ann (EVP, CMO, Corp Strategy & Dev) disposed off 15,647 shares at an average price of $500.00 for $7.82 million. The insider now directly holds 25,597 shares of Adobe Inc. (ADBE).

Adobe Inc. (ADBE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include salesforce.com inc. (CRM) that is trading 64.00% up over the past 12 months and Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is 48.92% higher over the same period. Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) is 171.14% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.16% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.91 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.71.