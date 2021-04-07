3 Notable Stocks in Focus: 21Vianet Group Inc. (VNET), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP)

21Vianet Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) shares are -1.53% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.30% or -$1.81 lower in the latest trading session. However, the stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +18.13% lower. Comparatively, the stock is up 0.83% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is 12.07% and 2.49% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 28, 2020, BofA Securities recommended the VNET stock is a Buy, while earlier, Daiwa Securities had Initiated the stock as a Buy on November 04, 2020. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.60 to suggest that the VNET stock is a “Strong Buy. 0 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 11 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $32.35 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $45.79. The forecasts give the 21Vianet Group Inc. stock a price target range of $365.90 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $271.37. The two limits represent an upside potential of 91.16% or 88.08%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 333.30% in the current quarter to -$1.73, down from the $0.06 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$2.73, up 27.40% from -$0.08 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.15 and -$0.06. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.45 for the next year.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) surged 8.09% to $2.54. Its ‎market capitalization arrived at $227,313,249. The stock has a 52-week high price of $7.00 and its ‎‎52-week low was recorded at $0.05, while during the last trade its minimum price was $2.10 and it ‎gained the highest price of $2.54.‎

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. engages in tree services, debris hauling and removal, biomass recycling, ‎mulch manufacturing, packaging, and sales through its subsidiaries. The company was set up to ‎provide a solution for the disposal of tree debris, which is currently dumped in landfills. This is a burden ‎on the environment and strains disposal sites around the country.‎

Based on vertically integrated operations, the Company’s sustainability-based solutions are derived ‎from recycling and using tree debris as a feedstock to manufacture a range of organic, attractive, next-generation mulch products distributed to landscapers, installers, and garden centers. ‎

‎The Company intends to grow through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions that are both ‎accretive to earnings and positioned for rapid growth thanks to synergistic opportunities identified. Its ‎customers are primarily government entities, residential clients, and commercial customers.‎

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE: MMP), on the other hand, is trading around $45.28 with a market cap of $9.87B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $48.80 and spell out a more modest performance – a 7.21% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.69 per share in earnings this year on a short-term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MMP’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 42.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $229.37 million. This represented 60.88% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $586.32 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.83 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.25 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Mar 2021, the total assets figure advanced to $8.2 billion from $8.14 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.11 billion, significantly lower than the $1.32 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $667.8 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 23 times at Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 14 times and accounting for 127,561 shares. Insider sales totaled 34,087 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 9 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 674.31k shares after the latest sales, with 23.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.50% with a share float percentage of 222.98M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. having a total of 645 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 10.51 million shares worth more than $446.21 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, Invesco Ltd. held 4.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Alps Advisors Inc., with the investment firm holding over 10.06 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $427.11 million and represent 4.51% of shares outstanding.