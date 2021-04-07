A peek at Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT): Who has invested in It?

374 institutions hold shares in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT), with 7.3M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.24% while institutional investors hold 87.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 137.00M, and float is at 128.95M with Short Float at 2.95%. Institutions hold 82.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Viking Global Investors, L.P. with over 29.99 million shares valued at $1.77 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 21.54% of the ADPT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Matrix Capital Management with 13.12 million shares valued at $775.5 million to account for 9.42% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 9.66 million shares representing 6.94% and valued at over $570.93 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 4.28% of the shares totaling 5.95 million with a market value of $352.11 million.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) is -28.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.68 and a high of $71.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ADPT stock was last observed hovering at around $41.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.42% off its average median price target of $65.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.55% off the consensus price target high of $74.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 29.15% higher than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $42.51, the stock is 3.97% and -17.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.22 million and changing 3.46% at the moment leaves the stock -13.15% off its SMA200. ADPT registered 65.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $47.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $52.38.

The stock witnessed a 0.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.86%, and is 14.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.45% over the week and 7.22% over the month.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) has around 622 employees, a market worth around $5.84B and $98.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 79.52% and -40.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-20.60%).

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.41 with sales reaching $27.75M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -100.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 52.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 28.90% in year-over-year returns.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) Insider Activity

A total of 543 insider transactions have happened at Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 370 and purchases happening 173 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Taylor Stacy L, the company’s SVP and General Counsel. SEC filings show that Taylor Stacy L sold 4,167 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 31 at a price of $40.00 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15036.0 shares.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 25 that ROBINS HARLAN S (Chief Scientific Officer) sold a total of 5,290 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 25 and was made at $38.30 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 69360.0 shares of the ADPT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 24, ROBINS HARLAN S (Chief Scientific Officer) disposed off 6,395 shares at an average price of $40.16 for $0.26 million. The insider now directly holds 69,360 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT).