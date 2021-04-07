A peek at Ichor Holdings Ltd. (ICHR): Who has invested in It?

274 institutions hold shares in Ichor Holdings Ltd. (ICHR), with 223.63k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.80% while institutional investors hold 85.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 28.06M, and float is at 27.88M with Short Float at 3.15%. Institutions hold 85.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.72 million shares valued at $112.05 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.25% of the ICHR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.82 million shares valued at $54.85 million to account for 6.48% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 1.5 million shares representing 5.34% and valued at over $45.19 million, while Ameriprise Financial, Inc. holds 3.98% of the shares totaling 1.12 million with a market value of $33.69 million.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: ICHR) is 100.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.57 and a high of $62.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ICHR stock was last observed hovering at around $62.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.76% off its average median price target of $49.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.44% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -31.35% lower than the price target low of $46.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $60.42, the stock is 24.91% and 35.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.53 million and changing -2.83% at the moment leaves the stock 87.27% off its SMA200. ICHR registered 287.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 171.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $46.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $34.51.

The stock witnessed a 40.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 89.40%, and is 21.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.37% over the week and 6.61% over the month.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. (ICHR) has around 1600 employees, a market worth around $1.55B and $914.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 42.85 and Fwd P/E is 15.95. Profit margin for the company is 3.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 264.63% and -3.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.00%).

Ichor Holdings Ltd. (ICHR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ichor Holdings Ltd. (ICHR) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.7 with sales reaching $256M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 201.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 17.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 16.30% in year-over-year returns.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. (ICHR) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Ichor Holdings Ltd. (ICHR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ROHRS THOMAS M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ROHRS THOMAS M sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 10 at a price of $41.46 per share for a total of $1.04 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99595.0 shares.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 09 that ROHRS THOMAS M (Director) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 09 and was made at $43.00 per share for $1.07 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the ICHR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 08, ROHRS THOMAS M (Director) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $42.80 for $1.07 million. The insider now directly holds 149,595 shares of Ichor Holdings Ltd. (ICHR).

Ichor Holdings Ltd. (ICHR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Qorvo Inc. (QRVO) that is 165.50% higher over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -24.26% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.09 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.38.