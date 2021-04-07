A peek at Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG): Who has invested in It?

17 institutions hold shares in Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG), with 609.07k shares held by insiders accounting for 34.72% while institutional investors hold 33.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.75M, and float is at 1.14M with Short Float at 4.18%. Institutions hold 22.07% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.13 million shares valued at $0.77 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.50% of the ISIG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 66993.0 shares valued at $0.39 million to account for 3.82% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 17968.0 shares representing 1.02% and valued at over $0.11 million, while Sigma Planning Corp holds 0.33% of the shares totaling 5757.0 with a market value of $33847.0.

Insignia Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) is 8.01% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.78 and a high of $12.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ISIG stock was last observed hovering at around $6.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.76% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 69.76% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.35, the stock is 1.35% and -11.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.31 million and changing -0.16% at the moment leaves the stock 1.24% off its SMA200. ISIG registered 24.35% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.68.

The stock witnessed a 4.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.13%, and is 12.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.05% over the week and 6.30% over the month.

Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG) has around 39 employees, a market worth around $10.35M and $17.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -24.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 67.99% and -48.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-50.10%).

Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Insignia Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.70% this year

Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by AIR T INC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that AIR T INC sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 27 at a price of $1.36 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.41 million shares.

Insignia Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 22 that Funicular Fund, LP (10% Owner) sold a total of 772,799 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 22 and was made at $1.06 per share for $0.82 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.58 million shares of the ISIG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 21, Funicular Fund, LP (10% Owner) disposed off 225,000 shares at an average price of $1.80 for $0.41 million. The insider now directly holds 1,357,799 shares of Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG).

Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AutoWeb Inc. (AUTO) that is trading 263.86% up over the past 12 months and SPAR Group Inc. (SGRP) that is 139.37% higher over the same period. National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) is 100.00% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -20.32% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 57150.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.93.