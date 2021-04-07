Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

1,229 institutions hold shares in Agilent Technologies Inc. (A), with 895.81k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.29% while institutional investors hold 91.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 306.00M, and float is at 304.48M with Short Float at 0.96%. Institutions hold 91.01% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 25.06 million shares valued at $2.97 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.23% of the A Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 23.8 million shares valued at $2.82 billion to account for 7.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 23.51 million shares representing 7.72% and valued at over $2.79 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.32% of the shares totaling 13.16 million with a market value of $1.56 billion.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is 10.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $72.25 and a high of $136.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The A stock was last observed hovering at around $130.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.04% off its average median price target of $140.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.64% off the consensus price target high of $150.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -4.0% lower than the price target low of $126.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $131.04, the stock is 6.40% and 6.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.62 million and changing 0.80% at the moment leaves the stock 19.93% off its SMA200. A registered 86.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $123.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $115.81.

The stock witnessed a 12.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.45%, and is 4.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.37% over the week and 2.00% over the month.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) has around 16400 employees, a market worth around $39.75B and $5.53B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 50.30 and Fwd P/E is 30.15. Profit margin for the company is 14.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 81.38% and -4.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.00%).

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Agilent Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/24/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.82 with sales reaching $1.39B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -31.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 16.30% in year-over-year returns.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) Insider Activity

A total of 114 insider transactions have happened at Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 79 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gonsalves Rodney, the company’s V.P., Corporate Controller. SEC filings show that Gonsalves Rodney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 22 at a price of $124.17 per share for a total of $0.62 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41229.0 shares.

Agilent Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 17 that Tang Michael (SVP, General Counsel, and Sec.) sold a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 17 and was made at $133.00 per share for $66500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 53530.0 shares of the A stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 17, Grau Dominique (Senior Vice President) disposed off 13,745 shares at an average price of $135.11 for $1.86 million. The insider now directly holds 81,326 shares of Agilent Technologies Inc. (A).

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bruker Corporation (BRKR) that is trading 102.97% up over the past 12 months and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is 66.10% higher over the same period. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 19.24% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.35 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.49.