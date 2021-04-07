Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

302 institutions hold shares in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO), with 7.85M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.28% while institutional investors hold 106.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 69.27M, and float is at 61.51M with Short Float at 10.18%. Institutions hold 94.61% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Group, LLP with over 7.88 million shares valued at $341.33 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.32% of the AGIO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.63 million shares valued at $243.76 million to account for 8.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 4.49 million shares representing 6.44% and valued at over $194.34 million, while FMR, LLC holds 6.23% of the shares totaling 4.34 million with a market value of $187.99 million.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIO) is 24.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.47 and a high of $58.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AGIO stock was last observed hovering at around $54.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.82% off its average median price target of $64.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.49% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -8.02% lower than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $54.01, the stock is 7.33% and 6.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.26 million and changing -1.50% at the moment leaves the stock 21.07% off its SMA200. AGIO registered 44.07% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 61.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $50.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $43.88.

The stock witnessed a 10.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.92%, and is 13.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.57% over the week and 6.05% over the month.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) has around 562 employees, a market worth around $3.69B and $203.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 66.34% and -8.35% from its 52-week high.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.34 with sales reaching $43.53M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 30.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -56.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -50.00% in year-over-year returns.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Miles Darrin, the company’s Chief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Miles Darrin sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 05 at a price of $48.58 per share for a total of $24290.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10671.0 shares.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Miles Darrin (Chief Commercial Officer) sold a total of 2,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $47.99 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11171.0 shares of the AGIO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 02, Alenson Carman (Principal Accounting Officer) disposed off 250 shares at an average price of $39.93 for $9982.0. The insider now directly holds 184 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO).

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 30.89% up over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is 13.08% higher over the same period. Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) is 102.99% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.27% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 5.68 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.4.