Analysts suggest The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) could spike 11.32% in a year

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) is 5.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $146.04 and a high of $256.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SHW stock was last observed hovering at around $255.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.05% off its average median price target of $267.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.32% off the consensus price target high of $292.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -20.44% lower than the price target low of $215.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $258.95, the stock is 7.14% and 8.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.9 million and changing 1.19% at the moment leaves the stock 12.79% off its SMA200. SHW registered 84.95% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 12.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $236.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $237.38.

The stock witnessed a 14.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.38%, and is 2.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.05% over the week and 2.12% over the month.

The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) has around 61031 employees, a market worth around $68.26B and $18.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.73 and Fwd P/E is 26.12. Profit margin for the company is 11.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 77.32% and 0.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.90%).

The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Sherwin-Williams Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.64 with sales reaching $4.5B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.60% in year-over-year returns.

The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) Top Institutional Holders

1,680 institutions hold shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW), with 22.91M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.57% while institutional investors hold 87.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 268.86M, and float is at 82.08M with Short Float at 4.63%. Institutions hold 79.77% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 21.09 million shares valued at $5.17 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 23.54% of the SHW Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 17.76 million shares valued at $4.35 billion to account for 19.83% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 11.38 million shares representing 12.71% and valued at over $2.79 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 11.57% of the shares totaling 10.37 million with a market value of $2.54 billion.

The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) Insider Activity

A total of 98 insider transactions have happened at The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 56 and purchases happening 42 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by IPPOLITO PETER J. ,the company’sPresident, The Americas Group. SEC filings show that IPPOLITO PETER J. sold 1,726 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $711.87 per share for a total of $1.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

The Sherwin-Williams Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that Sladek Joseph F (Pres. & GM, Glob. Supply Chain) sold a total of 177 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $707.43 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the SHW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, CRONIN JANE M. (SVP – Corporate Controller) disposed off 1,895 shares at an average price of $700.00 for $1.33 million. The insider now directly holds 3,124 shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW).

The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Masco Corporation (MAS) that is trading 92.63% up over the past 12 months and PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) that is 90.94% higher over the same period. H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) is 149.79% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 14.21% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.26 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.12.