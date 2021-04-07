Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

384 institutions hold shares in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE), with 15.65M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.01% while institutional investors hold 77.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 223.32M, and float is at 218.21M with Short Float at 1.59%. Institutions hold 72.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 29.03 million shares valued at $374.75 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.98% of the APLE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 15.45 million shares valued at $199.45 million to account for 6.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Invesco Ltd. which holds 10.5 million shares representing 4.69% and valued at over $135.51 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.15% of the shares totaling 7.04 million with a market value of $90.92 million.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE) is 15.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.14 and a high of $16.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The APLE stock was last observed hovering at around $14.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.42% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 0.47% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.93, the stock is -0.13% and 5.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.45 million and changing 0.20% at the moment leaves the stock 27.52% off its SMA200. APLE registered 116.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 44.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.65.

The stock witnessed a 5.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.96%, and is 1.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.31% over the week and 3.26% over the month.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) has around 66 employees, a market worth around $3.27B and $601.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 28.01. Profit margin for the company is -28.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 109.10% and -7.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.20%).

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.12 with sales reaching $151.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -200.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 36.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -36.30% in year-over-year returns.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Woolley Howard E., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Woolley Howard E. bought 1,915 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $15.66 per share for a total of $29998.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1915.0 shares.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that KNIGHT GLADE M (Executive Chairman) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $12.11 per share for $60556.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10.23 million shares of the APLE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 11, Clarke Jeanette (SVP Chief Cap. Invest. Officer) acquired 500 shares at an average price of $10.10 for $5048.0. The insider now directly holds 45,119 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE).

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realty Income Corporation (O) that is trading 49.38% up over the past 12 months and Nam Tai Property Inc. (NTP) that is 130.09% higher over the same period. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) is 318.98% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -48.28% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 5.16 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.32.