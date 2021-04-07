AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) is 22.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.50 and a high of $18.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AVEO stock was last observed hovering at around $7.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.37% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.78% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 60.67% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $7.08, the stock is -25.10% and -20.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.93 million and changing -4.97% at the moment leaves the stock 11.34% off its SMA200. AVEO registered 104.03% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.06.

The stock witnessed a -13.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.59%, and is 2.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.39% over the week and 14.92% over the month.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO) has around 49 employees, a market worth around $229.39M and $6.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 102.29% and -61.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-79.20%).

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.55 with sales reaching $1.01M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -372.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 294.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 28.80% in year-over-year returns.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO) Top Institutional Holders

90 institutions hold shares in AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO), with 35.27k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.13% while institutional investors hold 34.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 26.29M, and float is at 23.91M with Short Float at 9.21%. Institutions hold 34.40% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is NEA Management Company, LLC with over 3.95 million shares valued at $22.81 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.57% of the AVEO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.57 million shares valued at $9.05 million to account for 5.78% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.25 million shares representing 4.62% and valued at over $7.22 million, while Sectoral Asset Management, Inc. holds 4.24% of the shares totaling 1.15 million with a market value of $6.64 million.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SANDELL SCOTT D ,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that SANDELL SCOTT D bought 1,428,571 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 19 at a price of $5.25 per share for a total of $7.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3.95 million shares.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 19 that Sonsini Peter W. (10% Owner) bought a total of 1,428,571 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 19 and was made at $5.25 per share for $7.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.95 million shares of the AVEO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 19, MAKOWER JOSHUA (10% Owner) acquired 1,428,571 shares at an average price of $5.25 for $7.5 million. The insider now directly holds 3,952,958 shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO).