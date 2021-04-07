Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 64.00% Change This Year

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC) is 64.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.30 and a high of $17.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BNTC stock was last observed hovering at around $5.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.36% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.86% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 64.86% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.92, the stock is 15.60% and 17.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.8 million and changing -6.82% at the moment leaves the stock 1.24% off its SMA200. BNTC registered -4.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 62.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.0126 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.6439.

The stock witnessed a 78.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 47.31%, and is 14.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.22% over the week and 18.40% over the month.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) has around 13 employees, a market worth around $19.88M and $0.05M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 113.91% and -71.71% from its 52-week high.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0., but quarterly earnings will post 7.80% year-over-year.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) Top Institutional Holders

17 institutions hold shares in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC), with 559.52k shares held by insiders accounting for 12.32% while institutional investors hold 16.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.30M, and float is at 3.98M with Short Float at 1.11%. Institutions hold 14.75% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Hudson Bay Capital Management LP with over 0.11 million shares valued at $0.32 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.24% of the BNTC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Two Sigma Advisers, LP with 66241.0 shares valued at $0.2 million to account for 1.37% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Two Sigma Investments, LP which holds 57129.0 shares representing 1.19% and valued at over $0.17 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 1.05% of the shares totaling 50660.0 with a market value of $0.15 million.