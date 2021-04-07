CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Volatility At 6.37%, Should You Add A Position?

522 institutions hold shares in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP), with 9.79M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.98% while institutional investors hold 74.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 71.32M, and float is at 64.13M with Short Float at 6.58%. Institutions hold 64.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 10.41 million shares valued at $1.59 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 13.81% of the CRSP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital International Investors with 7.43 million shares valued at $1.14 billion to account for 9.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. which holds 3.84 million shares representing 5.09% and valued at over $587.46 million, while Versant Venture Management, LLC holds 4.03% of the shares totaling 3.04 million with a market value of $465.53 million.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) is -20.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.25 and a high of $220.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CRSP stock was last observed hovering at around $121.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.36% off its average median price target of $162.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.08% off the consensus price target high of $210.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -170.29% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $121.63, the stock is -1.37% and -13.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.16 million and changing -0.30% at the moment leaves the stock 4.18% off its SMA200. CRSP registered 208.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 52.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $127.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $130.81.

The stock witnessed a 6.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.02%, and is 9.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.37% over the week and 6.86% over the month.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) has around 410 employees, a market worth around $9.36B and $0.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 209.88% and -44.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-21.30%).

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.49 with sales reaching $1.14M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -550.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1,299.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -62.50% in year-over-year returns.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Insider Activity

A total of 156 insider transactions have happened at CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 117 and purchases happening 39 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bolzon Bradley J PhD, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Bolzon Bradley J PhD sold 30,374 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 22 at a price of $132.37 per share for a total of $4.02 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30375.0 shares.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 19 that Bolzon Bradley J PhD (Director) sold a total of 171,003 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 19 and was made at $149.11 per share for $25.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the CRSP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 19, KASINGER JAMES R. (General Counsel and Secretary) disposed off 27,500 shares at an average price of $204.94 for $5.64 million. The insider now directly holds 22,431 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP).

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) that is trading 25.36% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 27.73% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.05 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.64.