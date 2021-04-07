CYREN Ltd. (CYRN) Volatility At 4.02%, Should You Add A Position?

15 institutions hold shares in CYREN Ltd. (CYRN), with 2.65M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.54% while institutional investors hold 62.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 60.58M, and float is at 26.50M with Short Float at 2.54%. Institutions hold 60.68% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Warburg Pincus LLC with over 32.21 million shares valued at $33.18 million. The investor’s holdings represent 59.94% of the CYRN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with 1.84 million shares valued at $1.89 million to account for 3.42% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.83 million shares representing 1.54% and valued at over $0.85 million, while Belpointe Asset Management LLC holds 1.13% of the shares totaling 0.61 million with a market value of $0.62 million.

CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) is -18.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.64 and a high of $1.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CYRN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $1.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 44.0% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.84, the stock is -4.77% and -18.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.61 million and changing -1.19% at the moment leaves the stock -23.99% off its SMA200. CYRN registered 19.57% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.9442 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.0316.

The stock witnessed a 3.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.78%, and is 1.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.02% over the week and 6.62% over the month.

CYREN Ltd. (CYRN) has around 226 employees, a market worth around $60.58M and $37.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -43.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.78% and -57.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-50.60%).

CYREN Ltd. (CYRN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CYREN Ltd. (CYRN) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CYREN Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05 with sales reaching $9.17M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.20% year-over-year.

CYREN Ltd. (CYRN) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at CYREN Ltd. (CYRN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Markowitz Eva Lilias, the company’s VP, Human Resources. SEC filings show that Markowitz Eva Lilias sold 2,019 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 25 at a price of $1.19 per share for a total of $2403.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37440.0 shares.

CYREN Ltd. (CYRN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) that is trading 17.13% up over the past 12 months and Qualys Inc. (QLYS) that is 19.66% higher over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is 102.18% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 32.02% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.46 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.19.