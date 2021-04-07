Elevate Credit Inc. (ELVT) Is Down -20.80% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

Elevate Credit Inc. (NYSE: ELVT) is -20.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.95 and a high of $4.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ELVT stock was last observed hovering at around $3.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $5.05 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.57% off the consensus price target high of $5.60 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 29.78% higher than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.16, the stock is -18.06% and -23.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.61 million and changing 0.96% at the moment leaves the stock 5.26% off its SMA200. ELVT registered 240.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.0612 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.4587.

The stock witnessed a -27.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.56%, and is 5.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.34% over the week and 8.47% over the month.

Elevate Credit Inc. (ELVT) has around 437 employees, a market worth around $113.35M and $465.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.69 and Fwd P/E is 5.42. Profit margin for the company is 4.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 233.65% and -35.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.10%).

Elevate Credit Inc. (ELVT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Elevate Credit Inc. (ELVT) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Elevate Credit Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.18 with sales reaching $96.3M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 46.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -12.20% year-over-year.

Elevate Credit Inc. (ELVT) Top Institutional Holders

71 institutions hold shares in Elevate Credit Inc. (ELVT), with 14.24M shares held by insiders accounting for 38.64% while institutional investors hold 82.61% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 38.14M, and float is at 25.84M with Short Float at 1.43%. Institutions hold 50.69% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Requisite Capital Management, LLC with over 2.27 million shares valued at $9.04 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.15% of the ELVT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 1.35 million shares valued at $5.4 million to account for 3.67% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.35 million shares representing 3.66% and valued at over $5.38 million, while Acadian Asset Management holds 2.75% of the shares totaling 1.01 million with a market value of $4.04 million.

Elevate Credit Inc. (ELVT) Insider Activity

A total of 63 insider transactions have happened at Elevate Credit Inc. (ELVT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 50 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stinson Linda ,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Stinson Linda sold 42,252 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 29 at a price of $3.03 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.69 million shares.

Elevate Credit Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 29 that Head Tyler W. K. (Director) sold a total of 42,252 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 29 and was made at $3.03 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.69 million shares of the ELVT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 26, Head Tyler W. K. (Director) disposed off 217,615 shares at an average price of $3.11 for $0.68 million. The insider now directly holds 1,730,977 shares of Elevate Credit Inc. (ELVT).